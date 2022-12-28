News

Obasanjo spends N15m on school in his hometown

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reportedly spent about N15 million in the 2021/2022 school session on academic and infrastructure needs in a local grammar school located at his ancestral home in Ibogun Olaogun area of Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Special Assistant to the former President on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the Coordinator of the Ibogun Olaogun project coordination, Wole Adebayo made the disclosure at the 2022 Ibogun Olaogun Day celebration, held at the Town, via Ifo, Ogun State on Monday. Adebayo acknowledged the support of the former President on the development of the town, declaring, such has been tremendous and worthy of emulation. “We shall continue to always appreciate Baba for his love and affection for this town.

He has spent over N10 million on the educational development of our new grammar school. This is apart from the N5 million he spent on construction of desks and chairs for the school. Our target now is or the establishment of the school laboratory and other amenities for successful use of the pupils.”

Earlier, the President of Ibogun Olaogun Community Development Association, Olatunji Okunade hinted that the continuous increase in the number of students necessitated the need to embark and completed the Phase 3 of the school building project, which included the ground floor of eight classrooms of a story building. The new Olowu of Owu and Paramount ruler of the ancient Owu Kingdom, Oba Prof. Saka Matemilola, at the event, stressed the importance of community development through self-effort, saying he was satisfied with the report of the situation from Ibogun Olaogun. Obasanjo, who thanked donors for the projects so far embarked upon by the community, said the health centre needed the state government attention, “as about 40 communities patronise the existing health centre, while the facility has been overstretched.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ignorance and lamentations of Col. Gora Dauda (Rtd)

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It seems to be an era of disgruntled military personnel spreading falsehoods and baseless concoctions on government and its institutions to draw attention to themselves or seek relevance. One of such persons is retired Colonel Albehu Dauda Gora whose quest to exploit the recent frenzy trailing the controversial interview by Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd) […]
News

Russian sanctions over Ukraine grow, Biden to talk to Xi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan and Australia on Friday imposed new sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine, which the West says has been stalled by staunch resistance but continues to take a devastating toll on civilians. Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia’s assault has faltered since its troops invaded on Feb. 24, […]
News

Kingship, land dispute protests rock Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was a crossfire protests by the people of Idumuje- Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State on Wednesday and the protesters barricaded the gate to the Government House, in Asaba, the state capital. They called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene in the monarchical war and land grabbing crisis that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica