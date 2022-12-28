Obasanjo spends N15m on school in his hometown

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reportedly spent about N15 million in the 2021/2022 school session on academic and infrastructure needs in a local grammar school located at his ancestral home in Ibogun Olaogun area of Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Special Assistant to the former President on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the Coordinator of the Ibogun Olaogun project coordination, Wole Adebayo made the disclosure at the 2022 Ibogun Olaogun Day celebration, held at the Town, via Ifo, Ogun State on Monday. Adebayo acknowledged the support of the former President on the development of the town, declaring, such has been tremendous and worthy of emulation. “We shall continue to always appreciate Baba for his love and affection for this town.

He has spent over N10 million on the educational development of our new grammar school. This is apart from the N5 million he spent on construction of desks and chairs for the school. Our target now is or the establishment of the school laboratory and other amenities for successful use of the pupils.”

Earlier, the President of Ibogun Olaogun Community Development Association, Olatunji Okunade hinted that the continuous increase in the number of students necessitated the need to embark and completed the Phase 3 of the school building project, which included the ground floor of eight classrooms of a story building. The new Olowu of Owu and Paramount ruler of the ancient Owu Kingdom, Oba Prof. Saka Matemilola, at the event, stressed the importance of community development through self-effort, saying he was satisfied with the report of the situation from Ibogun Olaogun. Obasanjo, who thanked donors for the projects so far embarked upon by the community, said the health centre needed the state government attention, “as about 40 communities patronise the existing health centre, while the facility has been overstretched.”

