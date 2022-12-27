Obasanjo spends N15m on school in his hometown 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reportedly spent about N15 million in the 2021-2022 school session on academic and infrastructure needs in a local grammar school located at his ancestral home in Ibogun Olaogun area of Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Special Assistant to the former President on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the Coordinator of the Ibogun Olaogun project coordination, Wole Adebayo made the disclosure at the 2022 Ibogun Olaogun Day celebration, held at the Town, via Ifo, Ogun State on Monday.

Adebayo acknowledged the support of the former President on the development of the town, declaring, such has been tremendous and worthy of emulation.

“We shall continue to always appreciate Baba for his love and affection for this town. He has spent over N10 million on the educational development of our new grammar school. This is apart from the N5 million he spent on construction of desks and chairs for the school. Our target now is for the establishment of the school laboratory and other amenities for successful use of the pupils.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...