Obasanjo: Those peddling rumour of my return to politics need to check their brains

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, debunked the report that he was forming a new party ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying those behind the rumour should have their brains checked at the psychiatric hospital.

 

Obasanjo described the report, published in a national newspaper (not New Telegraph) as false and unfounded, insisting that he had no plan to float a new political party now or in near future.

 

A report emanated in the media that the former President had picked three ex-governors as coordinators for the alleged new party. But, Obasanjo, while reacting to the report in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Kehinde Akinyemi in Abeokuta, said he was not surprised about the report, because some people were making efforts to drag him back into their political games.

 

Obasanjo, however, did not give the names of those he claimed were trying to drag him back into political games, insisting that he had left politics for good and no effort by anyone could bring him back.

 

Obasanjo declared that he remained an elder statesman and available to whomever wants to seek his opinion, views or advice on any issue or matter. He said the only party he belonged to is “the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues.”

The former President, who is currently in Kabul in Afghanistan, as a guest of President Ashraf Ghani, said: “The fabricated story hardly comes as a surprise because I have, for some time now, observed with bewilderment the efforts by some people  drag me into their political games.”

 

His words, “In my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening. The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left (psychiatric hospital). And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men. “I’m done with partisan politics.”

