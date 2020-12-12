Obasanjo to Akufo-Addo: Your performance earned you re-election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday described the re-election of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, for four-year second term, as a testimony of his performance in office. Obasanjo charged the president-elect to remain as enthusiastic, as energetic, as focused, and as committed as he had been in the last four years in serving the people of Ghana and indeed the rest of Africa for the next four years again.

He stated this in a letter of congratulations to Akufo- Addo, government and the people of Ghana on the successful conduct of the Ghanaian general elections held on Monday, December 7, copies of which were made to journalists by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi. The former president urged Akufo-Addo to be magnanimous in victory, unite the nation, and bring all hands on deck for the growth, development and progress of Ghana.

Obasanjo said having been re-elected at a crucial time when the world was emerging from the socio-economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraged him “to take leadership and explore all available means both in Ghana and in the rest of Africa to secure safe, effective, available, and affordable COVID-19 vaccines for all Ghanaians and their African brothers and sisters. “But in doing so, I urge you not to lose sight of your determination to have a “Ghana beyond aid”.

Like this: Like Loading...