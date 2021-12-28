Obasanjo to Clark: I don’t resent Niger Delta

Olufemi Adediran

Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday replied leader of the Ijaw nation, Chief Edwin Clark, saying he has no resentment against the Niger Delta region.

Obasanjo, in a six-page letter, replied Clark, who had earlier written a letter titled “My Disappointment Over Unprovoked Outburst Against The People of Niger Delta Region”.

The former President insisted that he had never for once hated the people of the region or any part of the country, saying he is an advocate of Nigeria’s project.

“For me, personally. I have never shown any anger or distraught with Nigeria Delta Region nor with any part or Region of Nigeria Rather, I have always picked points on leadership performance or policies and I will continue to do so.

“My records before, during and after the civil war in Nigeria Delta Region was without blemish and it was all goodwill to all the people of Nigeria and especially the people of the Niger Delta Region which was my theatre of operation during the Nigerian civil war.

“I have always stood for equity and justice in our Federation and, for me tribe has to be suppressed for the state to emerge. And until the state emerges, Nigeria will not make the desired progress as tribesmen will always sacrifice state for tribe. This has always been my position and it will remain my position until breathe my last,” Obasanjo said.

