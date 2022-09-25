Obasanjo to commission 29km Etinan-Ndon Eyo Road, Monday

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will on Monday commission the 29km Etinan-Ndon Eyo road constructed by the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel as part of activities marking the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

The newly constructed road with two cable bridges, road furnitures and street lightening criss crossing more than six communities was constructed by a Chinese firm, Wischino Engineering.

Conducting journalists round the justed concluded road project, the Special Assistant on Research and Documentation to Governor Emmanuel, Mr Essien Nduesso, who announced this to journalists on Sunday, recalled the many challenges commuters faced on the road before the intervention of Governor Emmanuel.

According to him: “This six-lane dual carriage way was a death trap especially the Ekpene Ukpa Bridge before the governor’s intervention. The quality of the cable bridges on the stretch of the road is such that the people who have seen the pictures thought it was photo shopping. Today journalists from credible national newspapers are here to testify to the good job our dear governor has done to enhance the well-being of the people.”

The governor’s aide, accompanied by his colleagues, also recalled that the old Mkpok Bridge was also at the verge of collapse before the intervention of the government officials who drove away illegal sand dredgers before the construction of the lastest cable bridge.

“Today people can now travel home without fear as their nightmare is over, Before now it is always news of one tragedy and another,” he further highlighted.

Speaking on the milestones recorded in the area of road construction in the state, the governor’s aide said the incumbent administration has done more than 1000 kilometers of roads across the length and breadth of the state ensuring that every part of the state is included.

He said that the 18,000-capacity Eket Stadium is ready and will be inaugurated on September 30 with a ceremonial match between Akwa United football club and Katsina United.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...