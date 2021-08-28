Obasanjo to grace The Duke of Shomolu production of Aremu in Lagos

This Sunday at the prestigious Glover Memorial Hall, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, would be honouring investment banker and theatre producer, Joseph Edgar, as he leads Nigerians to view the exciting new play, Aremu. Written and directed by Prof. Ahmed Yerima, Aremu, opened to a rapturous reception by the critical Lagos audience which had among others theatre arrow heads, Mrs. Bolanle Austen Peters, in the house last Sunday. The one hour 20 minutes play takes the audience through the colourful life of its subject throwing up the cultural dialectics that guided and still guides one of the most exciting curious subjects in post modern Africa. Scene to scene, the audience is taken through very explosive uptakes culminating in a fiery scene where a real life Sango comes on stage in a fire eating and spitting orgy of drama.

“Yemi Shodimu leads one of the most talented casts, which include the mercurial Kemi Bickersteth, who is Ashabi, Aremu’s mother, and the delectable Aisha Sanni Shittu, who plays one of the queens. The play introduces Zara Edgar, the latest in the acting Edgar dynasty. She replaces Chantal Edgar who held the audience in the Abeokuta command performance enthralled with an electrifying portrayal of young Ashabi.

“Aremu is part of a double decker production which include Awo, written and directed by Makinde Adeniran, and which would immediately commence showing at the same venue from the first week of September,” said Edgar, who is the executive producer of Aremu and Awo. According to him, the two plays; “have been positioned to rekindle in Nigerians not only the optimism that is much needed at these times but to also portray the leadership ethos that guided both styles of leadership with the hope that upcoming Nigerian Leaders would emulate.

“Sponsored by the largest assemblage of corporate sponsors led by First Bank of Nigeria, Wema Bank, Timekeepers and Platform Capital to mention a few, Aremu and Awo will be playing at the scenic Glover Memorial Hall through August to September.

