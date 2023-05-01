Obasanjo To Inaugurate 23.4km Etinan Eket Dual Carriageway Tomorrow

Arrangements have been concluded for the commissioning of the 23.4km Eket Etinan Road, which was constructed by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The inauguration of the road which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023, and will be graced by the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as the special guest of honor.

An inspection visit to the Eket Etinan dual carriageway shows that preparation for the commissioning of the road is in top gear as things are already in place to ensure a successful inauguration ceremony on Tuesday 2 May.

The special assistant to the Governor on research and documentation Mr Essien Ndueso who led a team of journalists on a visit to the new road, said everything is in place for the commissioning of the Eket – Etinan dual carriageway constructed by Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration and handled by Chinese firm, CCECC.

He said the new road is the fulfillment of Governor Emmanuel’s promise to ensure a dual carriageway from the state capital to the Atlantic Ocean, adding that the new road is a continuation of the 20km Uyo- Etinan Road that is almost ready for inauguration.

Mr Ndueso said before the construction of the Eket – Etinan Road motorists were previously compelled to pass through a long and arduous route before reaching Uyo. Many had to go through Ikot Ubo in Nsit Ubium, down to Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, or even pass through interior villages in Nsit Ubium and Nsit Ibom before reaching their destination.

On his part, the construction project manager Engr Samuel Ukata said the road was executed to specifications to stand the test of time.

The Eket – Etinan Highway traversing Eket, Nsit Ubium, Nsit Ibom, and Etinan, which will be commissioned tomorrow by Former Nigerian president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is designed with road furniture like side drainage, pedestrian walkway, traffic markings with pavement and center lines as well as concrete stones walls for enhance movements.

Meanwhile, Commuters plying the Eket/Etinan dual carriageway are filled with joy seeing the state government complete the road in preparation for commissioning, Tuesday 2nd May.

Some of them expressed delight on the new road, saying it will enhance their movement, describing it as smooth and delightful to drive on.

A driver, Mr Bassey Ime said before the construction of the dual carriageway, movement from Eket to Uyo used to be difficult as they take pains to navigate village roads in Nsit Ubium, and such a trip lasted for an hour but with the newly constructed road now their trip to Uyo from Eket has shortened to just 30mins.

Former President Obasanjo had earlier commissioned the longest flyover bridge in the South-South, a one kilometer flyover bridge in Uyo, and also inaugurated the longest stretch of dual carriageway executed by any administration in the State, the 29km Etinan – Ndon Eyo road.

“I don’t why Governor Udom Emmanuel loves me so much that he always invites me to inaugurate his best projects. I recall that I was here to inaugurate the longest flyover in the south-south and now I am inaugurating the longest dual carriage road with two cable bridges”, said Obasanjo while commissioning of the Etinan – Ndon Eyo Road last year.