Obasanjo To Inaugurate Etinan-Eket Dual Carriageway

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Arrangements have been concluded for the commissioning of the 23.4km Eket Etinan Road project, constructed by Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, according to the state government would be the special guest of honour at the inauguration of the road scheduled to take place today, May 2.

An official inspection visit to the Eket-Etinan dual carriageway project site yesterday revealed that preparation for the commissioning of the road is in top gear as things are already in place to ensure a successful inauguration.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso, who led a team of journalists on the visit to the road project site, said everything was in place for the commissioning of the Eket-Etinan dual carriageway constructed by Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration and which was handled by a Chinese firm, the CCECC.

He noted that the new road project is the fulfilment of Governor Emmanuel’s promise to ensure a dual carriageway from the state capital to the Atlantic Ocean, even as he added that the road is a continuation of the 20km UyoEtinan Road that is almost ready for inauguration.

Ndueso said: “Before the construction of the Eket-Etinan Road motorists were previously compelled to pass through a long and arduous route before reaching Uyo.”

Bukola

News

Ndume to Buhari: Profile, prosecute surrendered terrorists, resettle victims

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Senator Muhammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial district in the National Assembly has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the security agencies to profile and prosecute those found culpable among the surrendered terrorists in the North-east. In an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with the  President at the weekend, the lawmaker, who […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Rivers APC violence: Amaechi, Abe camps trade blame

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The factions of Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe, yesterday traded blames over the attack of party members in Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state, where some members sustained serious injuries. While Abe in a statement claimed that the […]
News Top Stories

CAN expresses concern over attacks on Kaduna church, communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, has condemned in strong terms the kidnapping of worshippers at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in a Kaduna community. CAN stated that despite the victory songs by security agencies in recent times, attacks by terrorists in communities have continued, demanding that operatives should to rise up […]

