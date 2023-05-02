Obasanjo To Inaugurate Etinan-Eket Dual Carriageway

Arrangements have been concluded for the commissioning of the 23.4km Eket Etinan Road project, constructed by Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, according to the state government would be the special guest of honour at the inauguration of the road scheduled to take place today, May 2.

An official inspection visit to the Eket-Etinan dual carriageway project site yesterday revealed that preparation for the commissioning of the road is in top gear as things are already in place to ensure a successful inauguration.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso, who led a team of journalists on the visit to the road project site, said everything was in place for the commissioning of the Eket-Etinan dual carriageway constructed by Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration and which was handled by a Chinese firm, the CCECC.

He noted that the new road project is the fulfilment of Governor Emmanuel’s promise to ensure a dual carriageway from the state capital to the Atlantic Ocean, even as he added that the road is a continuation of the 20km UyoEtinan Road that is almost ready for inauguration.

Ndueso said: “Before the construction of the Eket-Etinan Road motorists were previously compelled to pass through a long and arduous route before reaching Uyo.”