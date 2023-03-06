News Top Stories

Obasanjo To Nigerians: Blame politicians, not farmers, for food crisis

FormerPresident Olusegun Obasanjo has said politicalleadersandnot farmersshouldbeblamedfor theinabilityof thecountryto attain self-sufficiency in food production. Hestatedthisyesterdayat a lecture organised to mark his 86th birthday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Theformerpresidentsaid it was regrettable that Nigeria and Africa had failed to take advantage of advancement in science and technology for the development of the agricultural sector, adding that Nigerians must blame leaders for lacking the political will to turn Nigeria intothefoodbasketof Africa. His words: “I believe that God has not created Nigeria as a basket case. God has created Nigeria for a great purpose.

At independence, the world did not refer to Nigeria as giant in Africa, no; they referred to Nigeria as giant in the sun. Some people called us giant with clay feet “So, that is not what God hascreatedNigeriatobe, that iswhatwehaveinadvertently or advertently made Nigeria to be. “But, will Nigeria continue to be so?

I believe no. So, we must continue to hold ourselves together, pray and understandallthefactorsand theelementsthatare making us to be not the giant but the dwarf of Africa. “Food security is very important and for as long as we are not reasonablyself- sufficient in foodand nutrition security in Africa, we are of course not doing the right thing for ourselves. “UntilUkrainewar, I really did not realise how much we inAfrica, almostallof usinAfrica, depend on the Russians andthe Ukrainians forwheat.

Wheat, which is used to make bread, is only carbohydrate. I know some of our countries cannot produce wheat and this is the sort of thing that IITA has been doing. “Science and technology have given us all that we need for food and nutrition security in Africa, what is left is political will and political action. “And if we fail to have food and nutrition security we cannot blame our scientists, we blame our politicians and our farmers, but more of politicians than farmers because I have been at the two helms and I can tell you that the farmers are ready if they are given all the incentives and the encouragement that should be given by the politicians.”

Earlier in his lecture entitled “The Complex Dynamics in Achieving Food and Nutrition Security in Africa,” a former Director -General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Nteranya Sanginga lamented that African countries, despite being blessed with fertile land, still spend billions of dollars importing food.

