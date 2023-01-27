Obasanjo To Nigerians: Retrace steps to elect right leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stressed the need for Nigerians to retrace their steps in order to vote in the right leaders, warning that failure to do that would cause grave consequences for the country. The two-term head of state also said that the political class have practiced democracy in a manner that has deepened contradictions, negative coalitions, distrust, disloyalty and unpatriotic tendencies across the country.

Obasanjo spoke in a keynote address yesterday at the Obi Wali International Conference centre for the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference, sponsored by the Rivers State Government, with the theme: “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria”.

The former president, who titled his paper: “Respecting the Principles of Democracy”, noted that Nigeria’s democracy has gone through twists, and turns since political independence. He observed that there may be reasons to doubt how much lessons the leaders and followers have drawn from the country’s past and how far they are willing to go to deepen, widen and strengthen the democratic practice. Obasanjo stressed that democracy is possible in Nigeria and the people have the capacity to build a culture of democratization However, he insisted that Nigerians must recognise and accept the fact that it is an evolutionary process with principles.

He said: “Without retracing our political steps to the right direction, the current process will either not produce the right leaders or it will leave so many broken blocks on the path to governance and attract resources and energy away from the task of rebuilding Nigeria and consolidating our democratic practice. “The result will be democratic quagmire, increased corruption, insecurity and survival of the fittest, richest and better connected with little or no recognition of merits. “The implications and cost of such a scenario to our present and future can best be imagined. I pray that God will grant us the wisdom to do what is right for our country and people at all times and more so now.” He informed that if the practice of democracy is superficial and opportunistic and it is designed to pursue a struggle of limited objectives, it would precipitate variants of fractured engagements that cannot address structural and philosophical contradictions and challenges. In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike urged Nigerians not to allow the 2023 general elections to fail, warning that such failure will in crease political polarisation, exacerbate social fault lines and set Nigeria’s democracy backwards. The governor noted that barely one month away, Nigerians are hoping and praying for the 2023 general elections to herald the deepening of democratic culture, the rule of law and good governance in the country. But the opportunity to elect a new President of the federation and 30 states, the governor insisted, should be a success because it will consolidate and strengthen the roots of democracy in the national life of Nigeria. Earlier, former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who chaired the occasion, said the theme of the conference addresses itself to the imperative of enhancing democratic governance to the benefit of Nigerians and the country. Fayemi pointed to the scholarly assertions of late Claude Ake, on feasibility and possibility of democracy wherein there has to be enduring democratic culture and democracy being structured to be developmental in nature. As part of the event, there was the unveiling of the book, “Bridging Rivers”, under the chairmanship of former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili.

