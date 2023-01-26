Obasanjo To Nigerians: Retrace steps to elect right leaders

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has stressed the need for Nigerians to retrace their steps in order to vote in the right leaders, warning that failure to do that would cause grave consequences for the country.

The former president also said that the political class have practiced democracy in a manner that has deepened contradictions, negative coalitions, distrust, disloyalty and unpatriotic tendencies across the country.

Obasanjo spoke in a keynote address Thursday at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, sponsored by the Rivers State Government, with the theme: “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria”.

The former president, who titled his paper: “Respecting the Principles of Democracy”, noted that Nigeria’s democracy has gone through twists, and turns since political independence.

