News

Obasanjo to Nigerians: Your destiny now in your hands

Posted on Author Ladesope Ladelokun Comment(0)

Former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, says Nigeria is currently not where God has destined it to be but can be salvaged through the collective efforts of Nigerians. The two-time former Nigerian leader stated this at the 98th birthday celebration of the second in command to the Pastor and Head of the Celestial Church of Christ, Rev. Emmanuel Oshoffa, Most Superior Evangelist Taiwo Osin, at his Losi Oba Parish in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. According to Obasanjo, though Nigerians pray to God about their needs, aspirations and desire for Nigeria, he will use humans to save the country from its present woes. “Let me state that Nigeria is not where it’s supposed to be. Nigeria is not where God has destined it to be. We all know. “In Baba Osin’s lifetime, Nigeria will be where God has destined it to be. But it’s all in our hands. If we pray to God to do this and that for us, He will do it but he will use people. God has sent us to Nigeria.God will use us to salvage this country.

It’s now in our hands and the hands of God.” Earlier, Obasanjo had endorsed the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi,for the 2023 presidential election in his New Year letter to Nigerians, sparking mixed reactions. The former Nigerian leader said: “We have a unique opportunity to correct ourselves by ourselves for the good of ourselves.”

He had said: “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job, Peter Obi has an edge. “Others like all of us have what they can collectively contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria.” Meanwhile, while praying for the nonagenarian to live longer in good health, Obasanjo expressed his desire to live till he clocks 98.

He said: “Baba Osin is a man we should always pray to be like.He will celebrate 99, he will celebrate 100. I also pray to grow old like Baba Osin. Anyone that does not desire to grow old like him may decide not to say ‘amen’.I, Obasanjo, will grow old like Baba Osin.” In his goodwill message,Pastor and Head of the Celestial Church of Christ,Rev. Emmanuel Oshoffa, described the celebrant as a living legend, praying that his commitment to the truth and to what is right be further strengthened by the Lord. “Your new age shall be filled with joy, happiness, laughter, peace of mind, good health and prosperity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: PDP has not zoned presidential ticket

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have debunked the claim that the party has zoned its presidential ticket to the northern part of the country. A national newspaper, on Monday, claimed that the South would produce the next PDP National Chairman while the party’s presidential candidate would come from the North. But PDP leaders, […]
News

Video: Rising Star, Ifex G, Lends His Voice To #EndSARS, Set For Debut EP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ahead of the release of his debut EP, E-L-K Records’ artist, Ifechukwu Greg, better known as Ifex G, has lent his voice to the recent agitation to end police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.   This is his first project since the release of “Junky” – a dance anthem with Zoro in April, and […]
News Top Stories

VAT: Financial institutions generated N78.78bn in 9 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions in the country contributed N78.78billion to the total sum of N1.81trillion generated as Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government in the first nine months of this year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the “Sectorial Distribution of Value Added Tax (Q3’22)” report released  by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica