Obasanjo to Nigerians: Your destiny now in your hands

Former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, says Nigeria is currently not where God has destined it to be but can be salvaged through the collective efforts of Nigerians. The two-time former Nigerian leader stated this at the 98th birthday celebration of the second in command to the Pastor and Head of the Celestial Church of Christ, Rev. Emmanuel Oshoffa, Most Superior Evangelist Taiwo Osin, at his Losi Oba Parish in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. According to Obasanjo, though Nigerians pray to God about their needs, aspirations and desire for Nigeria, he will use humans to save the country from its present woes. “Let me state that Nigeria is not where it’s supposed to be. Nigeria is not where God has destined it to be. We all know. “In Baba Osin’s lifetime, Nigeria will be where God has destined it to be. But it’s all in our hands. If we pray to God to do this and that for us, He will do it but he will use people. God has sent us to Nigeria.God will use us to salvage this country.

It’s now in our hands and the hands of God.” Earlier, Obasanjo had endorsed the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi,for the 2023 presidential election in his New Year letter to Nigerians, sparking mixed reactions. The former Nigerian leader said: “We have a unique opportunity to correct ourselves by ourselves for the good of ourselves.”

He had said: “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job, Peter Obi has an edge. “Others like all of us have what they can collectively contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria.” Meanwhile, while praying for the nonagenarian to live longer in good health, Obasanjo expressed his desire to live till he clocks 98.

He said: “Baba Osin is a man we should always pray to be like.He will celebrate 99, he will celebrate 100. I also pray to grow old like Baba Osin. Anyone that does not desire to grow old like him may decide not to say ‘amen’.I, Obasanjo, will grow old like Baba Osin.” In his goodwill message,Pastor and Head of the Celestial Church of Christ,Rev. Emmanuel Oshoffa, described the celebrant as a living legend, praying that his commitment to the truth and to what is right be further strengthened by the Lord. “Your new age shall be filled with joy, happiness, laughter, peace of mind, good health and prosperity.

