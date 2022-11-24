Obasanjo To Youths: Don’t allow those messing up with your future succeed

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has challenged Nigerian youths to be actively involved in activities that would change the African narrative by participating fully in all socio-economic and political activities.

According to him, such participation will also guarantee a better future for them as it won’t allow bad leaders to mess up their future.

Obasanjo said these in Abeokuta during the 3rd Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat organised by the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

Speaking on the theme: ‘Removing Barriers against youth’, Obasanjo said: “In most parts of Africa, there are visible barriers and not so discernible barriers militating against the actualization of the latent potential of the African youth.”

