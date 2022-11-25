News Top Stories

Obasanjo to Youths: Don’t allow those messing up your future to succeed

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

…says participation’ll guarantee their tomorrow

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has challenged Nigerian youths to be actively involved in activities that would change the African narrative by participating fully in all socio-economic and political activities. According to him, such participation will also guarantee a betterfuture forthem as it won’t allow bad leaders to mess up their future. Obasanjo said these in Abeokuta during the 3rd Presidential Youth MentorshipRetreatorganisedbythe Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo PresidentialLibrary (OOPL). Speaking on the theme: ‘Removing Barriers against youth’, Obasanjo said: “In most parts of Africa, there are visiblebarriers andnotso discernible barriers militating against the actualization of the latent potential of the African youth.”

TheformermilitaryHead of State, who was represented by the Deputy Chief Coordinator of OOPL, Dr Ayodele Aderinwale, said the biggest obstacle to effectively removing the barrier “is the attitudinaldispositionandorientation of the young people”. He challenged youths to, as a matter of strategy, never allowanotherpersontodetermine or shape their space in society. Obasanjo said: “The villagization of the globe has rendered geographical barriers largely irrelevant. The movement towards a knowledgeeconomyhasalsomeant that proper nuances eliminate barriers.

In essence economicopportunitieshavebecome trans-border in nature andmanifestation. Thereare enormous opportunities for private initiatives in the national and global economic space. “The young people should demandvociferouslythatour governments must enhance theenablingentrepreneurial environment for young peopleisalsoakeytounleashing a culture of entrepreneurship among the youths.

This will have a broader impact in promoting sustainable development and addressing the barriers that specifically hinder young people like you to be economically empowered. Such empowerment will not only improve the individual life but also affect their community positively as they will serve as an agent of wealth creation.

“I am challenging you as young Africans to engage in activities that would change the African narrative by participating fully in all the socio-economic and political activities that guarantee a better future for you and not allowing those who are messing up your future to succeed.” The Chairperson of YDCOOPL, Dr Bisi Kolapo, told the youths to consistently improve their leadership skills and development in order to take their rightful positions in governance. The Project Manager of YDC-OOPL, Omolara Kehinde, disclosed that the 26 participants drawn from states across Nigeria were selected out of 958 applications received.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

