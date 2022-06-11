Obasanjo to Youths: ‘Don’t leave Nigeria in the hands of those messing it up’

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday called on Nigerian youths not to abandon the country in search of greener pastures, but instead stay and take advantage of the opportunities that abound in the country.

Obasanjo insisted that the youths must not leave the country in the hands of “those who are messing it up.”

The former President stated this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at an event tagged “OBJ @85 Free Keke Programme,” where 85 tricycles (Keke) were distributed to beneficiaries as part of the activities marking the former President’s 85th birthday.

The tricycles were donated through the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) with beneficiaries drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He charged the youths to hold their future in their hands with a firm belief that “today is their day”, as against the famous cliché – youths are the leaders of tomorrow.

In his remarks, Obasanjo said despite many challenges confronting Nigeria, there are “opportunities galore” and asked the younger generation to take advantage of it.

He also charged them to roll up their sleeves and make necessary contributions towards addressing challenges of the nation.

According to him: “If the youths leave things to those who are messing it up, and who are saying they are the leaders of tomorrow, they will never have that tomorrow.”

