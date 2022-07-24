News Top Stories

Obasanjo to Youths: Take over now, before ‘corrupt leaders’ kill your future

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has again called on Nigerian youths to take over the mantle of leadership of the country now, saying the “promised tomorrow” may never come.

 

“My advice for Nigerian youths is that, never let anybody tell you that you are the leaders of tomorrow. If you wait for tomorrow before you take over leadership, that tomorrow may not come. They will destroy it”, Obasanjo said.

 

The former President spoke yesterday during a special interview with former Super Eagles star, Segun Odegbami, on his Eagles7 Sports 103.7 FM, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital. Obasanjo said that youths should not allow anyone to address them as leaders of tomorrow, saying the tomorrow may never come. According to him, some corrupt leaders would destroy the socalled tomorrow if the younger generation failed to rise up and take their future in their hands.

 

“This is the time. Youths get up and make it happen,” he said. Fielding questions from Odegbami, Obasanjo revealed that everything that happened to him was by accident, except farming. The former President said that the only thing he did in life that did not come by happenstance is farming, adding that he is always proud to be addressed as a farmer. Odegbami had asked Obasanjo to speak about what he termed his “romance with farming”.

 

In response, the former President said: “I don’t like the word you used, ‘romance with farming’. I am a farmer.

 

What do you mean by romance? Everything I have done in my life is by accident. The only thing that is not accidental is farming. Every other thing that I’ve been is by accident. And you called that romance? No! What do you mean by romance?

 

“You know my beginning. I was born and bred in a village. I went to school by accident. My father just said, ‘won’t you do something different?’

 

So, I went into farming. “When you look at countries that have made it, they developed on agriculture. First, for the purpose of food security; second, for the purpose of processing what they get from their farms, which is the beginning of industrialisation. Third, to give it out as export, which is for the purpose of foreign exchange and fourth, as a means of generating employment for the youth.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

