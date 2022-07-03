Obasanjo ‘turns’ tricycle rider

•Picks passengers in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday took many people by surprise as he rode a tricycle, popularly known “Keke Marwa” round Abeokuta metropolis in Ogun State. Obasanjo, not only rode the tricycle, but also picked up passengers along the road. The pictures of the former President riding in the tricycle broke the internet as many people could not hide their reactions.

A Facebook user with the name, Daniel.Sync Olusanya posted photos of Obasanjo riding the tricycle from the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) to Oke Mosan and Kuto areas of the city.

According to Olusanya, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Centre had given out 85 tricycles to 85 beneficiaries as part of his 85th birthday anniversary. The Facebook user said passengers that were picked randomly were super excited being driven by a former president.

He said in the post: “In celebration of Baba@85 and as part of the Youth Empowerment programme (anchored by the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Centre), the Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo rode one of the “Keke Napeps” (a.k.a Maruwa/Tricycle) to Kuto Abeokuta with passengers on-board.

“The journey started from his OOPL residence to Kuto underbridge while picking up random passengers (who were beyond excited to be driven by the former president) along the way. It was such a beautiful moment to behold. “In all, 85 young people greatly benefited from the Baba@85 Free Keke Programme.”

