Obasanjo urges adoption of State Police to tackle insecurity

Amid growing concern and rising spate of security challenges in the country, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday re-echoed the call for the creation of state police to tackle the growing insecurity in the country. He stated that the creation of state police would invesbe a better option instead of community policing. The former Nigerian leader stated that state police should be given a priority above community policing to curtail the wave of insecurity ravaging the country.

The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement quoted the former president as saying this when the leadership of the National Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen in Nigeria visited him in Abeokuta on Wednesday. Obasanjo talked on the need to strengthen the traditional system and the local government administration.

He said, “Our situation in Nigeria concerns everyone, particularly, the case of terrorism. The case has gotten over the issue of community police. It is now state police. It is from that state police that we can now be talking about community police. “I prepared during the popular Murtala/Obasanjo administration, because I believe that there is need to enable that tier of government to work truly as a local government. They have their own Executive, Judiciary and Legislature.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...