Obasanjo visits Olubadan-designate, promises to prostrate on next visitation

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Tuesday paid a courtesy visit on the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, with a promise that he would prostrate for the new monarch on his next visitation.

Obasanjo, who breezed into the Alarere residence without an entourage, was led to the place by the former Chairman, Ibadan North-East Local Government area of Oyo State, Arole Gbenga Adewusi.

He was said to have joined the monarch at the dining on his arrival after which they both retired to a private corner for tete-a-tete with the visitor asking his guide (Arole) and one of the personal staff of Olubadan who was around to excuse them.

It was learnt that the private chat did not last for more than five minutes after which the former President and his host exchanged banters. It was while leaving the monarch that Chief Obasanjo reminded the monarch that he had not prostrated for him, with a promise to do so when next he visits him.

Reacting to the visitation, Dr. Balogun, who was a Senator during the first term of Chief Obasanjo as President (1999-2003), said it was a meeting of brothers, recalling that the former President had sent emissaries to him some weeks ago to congratulate him.

The monarch declined to disclose what the two ‘brothers’ discussed privately but said: “Though the visit was short, it was fruitful and very presidential”.

