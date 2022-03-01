News

Obasanjo visits Olubadan-designate, promises to prostrate on next visitation

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Tuesday paid a courtesy visit on the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, with a promise that he would prostrate for the new monarch on his next visitation.

Obasanjo, who breezed into the Alarere residence without an entourage, was led to the place by the former Chairman, Ibadan North-East Local Government area of Oyo State, Arole Gbenga Adewusi.

He was said to have joined the monarch at the dining on his arrival after which they both retired to a private corner for tete-a-tete with the visitor asking his guide (Arole) and one of the personal staff of Olubadan who was around to excuse them.

It was learnt that the private chat did not last for more than five minutes after which the former President and his host exchanged banters. It was while leaving the monarch that Chief Obasanjo reminded the monarch that he had not prostrated for him, with a promise to do so when next he visits him.

Reacting to the visitation, Dr. Balogun, who was a Senator during the first term of Chief Obasanjo as President (1999-2003), said it was a meeting of brothers, recalling that the former President had sent emissaries to him some weeks ago to congratulate him.

The monarch declined to disclose what the two ‘brothers’ discussed privately but said: “Though the visit was short, it was fruitful and very presidential”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ll make Cote d’ Ivoire ungovernable if…, –Koko

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The coalition of opposition forces in Cote d’Ivoire has vowed to make the country ungovernable if President Alassane Quattara contests the forthcoming presidential election and declares himself winner. The coalition has therefore as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prevail on Quattara not to contest the said election, as he was constitutionally […]
News

ECOWAS: Guinea’s ousted president ‘in good health’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Guinea’s ousted President Alpha Condé is in good health, leaders of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS say. Its envoys visited Condé, who was detained in a military coup in Guinea last Sunday, reports the BBC. They also met the leaders of the coup, including its figurehead Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya. “President Alpha Condé is well,” […]
News

Stop malicious statements against Islam, group tells Kukah

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

A group, Muslim Solidarity Forum, an umbrella body of Islamic organisations has called on the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, to immediately stop his malicious attacks against Islam, Muslims and tender an unreserved apology or else quickly and quietly leave the seat of the Caliphate.   Acting Chairman of the forum […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica