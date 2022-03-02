News

Obasanjo visits Olubadandesignate, promises to prostrate on next visitation

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday paid a courtesy visit on the Olubadan- designate, Dr Lekan Balogun, with a promise that he would prostrate for the new monarch on his next visitation. Obasanjo, who breezed into the Alarere residence without entourage, was led to the place by the former Chairman, Ibadan North-East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Arole Gbenga Adewusi. He was said to have joined the monarch at dining on his arrival after which they both retired to a private corner for a tete-a-tete with the visitor asking his guide (Arole) and one of the personal staff of the Olubadan who was around to excuse them. It was gathered that the private chat did not last for more than five minutes after which the former president and his host exchanged banter.

It was while leaving the monarch that Chief Obasanjo reminded the monarch that he had not prostrated for him, with a promise to do so when next he visits. In his reaction, Balogun, who was a senator during the first term of Obasanjo as president (1999-2003), said it was a meeting of brothers, recalling that the former president had sent emissaries to him some weeks ago to congratulate him. The monarch declined to disclose what the two ‘brothers’ discussed privately, saying: “Though the visit was short, it was fruitful and very presidential.”

 

