News

Obasanjo warns against population explosion, says Nigeria may be third populous country by 2050

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Sunday raised the alarm that Nigeria’s population was becoming a liability due to its poor management, insisting that, unless something urgent is done; Nigeria may become the third most populated country in the world by 2050.

Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during a mentoring session with students of some selected schools across the country, tagged “raising the next wave of innovative leaders through entrepreneurship”.

The former President expressed worry over Nigeria’s poor management of her population and called for nationwide awareness campaigns on the need for Nigerians to embrace family planning.

Obasanjo, therefore called for better population management in the face of the geometric population explosion without a corresponding socio-economic development, a situation which he said had slowed down national development.

 

The former President while fielding questions from the students on mentorship, highlighted: service to fatherland, integrity, loyalty and good moral standing as some of the virtues that could sustain them in their chosen careers in life.

 

His words: “When COVID-19 struck, I decided to take the vaccine. I was worried that it would be like Ebola, but thank God it has not been as devastating as Ebola.

 

 

“We have moved from 120 million to over 200 million. We have added the population of France to our population and if we continue the way we are going, by the year 2050 we will be the third most populated country in the world.

 

“If we still continue, by the year 3000, we would be the most populous country in the world.”

 

The former president, however, said population could either be an asset or a liability.

 

Earlier, Chairman, Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship, Nigeria, Agwu Amogu said, the event was aimed at tackling some myriads of challenges facing the country such as  terrorism, banditry, high poverty rate and dangerous level of youth unemployment.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Open defecation: Nasarawa to prosecute offenders

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The Nasarawa State government yesterday said it will henceforth arrest and prosecute anyone caught defecating openly in any part of the state.   The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Ibrahim Musa, made government position public at the weekend in Lafia, the state capital, when briefing newsmen shortly after monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation […]
News Top Stories

Two Nigerians sentenced to death in Ghana for killing four women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Sekondi High Court in Ghana has sentenced Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Orji, both Nigerians, to death over the kidnap and murder of four Takoradi women in 2018.   The judgement, passed on Friday, came after a seven-member jury found them guilty on all the eight counts of conspiracy to kidnap and murder after […]
News

Killing of black man by guards at Brazil supermarket sparks protests

Posted on Author Reporter

    The brutal killing of a black man at the hands of two white security guards outside a supermarket has sparked outrage across Brazil. The killing happened on Thursday, the eve of Black Consciousness Day, and spurred anti-racism protests on Friday. Footage showed Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, 40, being repeatedly punched in the face […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica