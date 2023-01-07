Obasanjo wasted $600m on aborted tenure elongation–PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Chief Dan Ulasi, has descended heavily on former president Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent endorsement of Peter Obi’s candidancy for the February 25 presidential election, calling him a lying statesman, who he said has, over the years, sustained an unwarranted endemic rift with PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar over his (Obasanjo’s) aborted third term project in 2006, over which he said he (Obasanjo) wasted $600 million.

Ulasi, the Technical Adviser on Contact and Mo-bilisation (South East) for Atiku Abubakar campaign committee, said on Friday on AIT Television’s Kakaaki, monitored by Saturday Telegraph, that the way the former president discredit those, who refuse to dance to his whims and caprice, had become very annoying. “Obasanjo wasted over 600 million dollars of Nigeria’s money on his failed third term bid. Is that a democrat? ‘‘The President of Senate then Ken Nnamani and Speaker, Aminu Masari, called me that money was being shared in the National Assembly and so many of the lawmakers returned the money that was given to them. The person behind that is now accusing everybody of corruption”

