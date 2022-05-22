Obasanjo: We need restoration govt in 2023

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for the formation of what he called “an all Nigeria government of restoration”, insisting that no single political party can restore the country. Obasanjo said if Nigeria must overcome the myriads of challenges confronting it, the next President must bring all stakeholders, including members of other political parties together to rebuild the country. The former President disclosed this when he played host to a Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Godswill Akpabio at his penthouse residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Obasanjo explained that he formed a similar government when he came onboard in 1999. The former President said that he brought many members of the opposition parties into his government, which led to the appointment of 49 ministers in his cabinet. He said: “When I came in 1999, there were three political parties. The situation of Nigeria was not half bad as this and yet, I insisted, that the other two political parties should come on board. “My party didn’t initially like this but they gave me my own authority. “We had 49 ministers and it helped. It was the price that we had to pay but it helped. “Today, I believe that we need an all Nigeria government of restoration. Nigeria needs to be restored and no one party can do this, not even all the political parties. “It must be all sections of this country and any aspirant that is not thinking that way must start thinking that way.” Speaking to journalists later, the former governor of Akwa Ibom dispelled the rumour that he has dropped out of the presidential race, adding that he is optimistic of winning the APC presidential primary election. Akpabio said: “At the stage we are in Nigeria today, we would like to have a serious continuity of the positive impact the president is making in the agricultural sector, infrastructure and others. “And also there is the need for the integration of the nation in terms of national unity. I have done it before as the governor of Akwa Ibom State when I brought uncommon transformation to my state and I believe that at this time now, Nigeria needs uncommon touch.”

