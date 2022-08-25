Obasanjo, Wike, Obi others meet in London

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi and Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike as well as three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors held a strategic meeting in London, capital of the United Kingdom.

The governors at the meeting were: Sam Ortom (Benue); Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The London meeting also attracted former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

Details of the meeting remain sketchy but observers believe it may not be unconnected with the 2023 general elections.

Wike is involved in a war of words with the camp of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The three PDP Governors and Duke belong to the Wike’s camp, which has demanded for removal of the National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu among others as a condition to back Atiku in 2023.

