Top Stories

Obasanjo, Wike, Obi others meet in London

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi and Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike as well as three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors held a strategic meeting in London, capital of the United Kingdom.

The governors at the meeting were: Sam Ortom (Benue); Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The London meeting also attracted former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

Details of the meeting remain sketchy but observers believe it may not be unconnected with the 2023 general elections.

Wike is involved in a war of words with the camp of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The three PDP Governors and Duke belong to the Wike’s camp, which has demanded for removal of the National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu among others as a condition to back Atiku in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Politicians arming thugs ahead of Edo, Ondo polls –IG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…orders nationwide illegal arms mop-up   Ahead of the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed  Adamu, yesterday, revealed that politicians are arming thugs and moving them across the country.   Consequently, the IGP has ordered Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the Federation and the […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Monarchs, churches divided over candidates

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

There is growing tension in Anambra State within the Traditional Rulers and Church leaders over which of the five frontline gubernatorial aspirants that would get their endorsements   . Confirming this development is the recent distribution of SUV vehicles to the Traditional Rulers of Aguata, Orumba North and South Local Government Areas by the candidate […]
News Top Stories

FG blames terrorists for nationwide power outages

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says officials can’t access vandalized power facilities in Shiroro, others because of insecurity AbujaT he Federal Government has blamed the frequent power outages in the country on activities of the terrorists who vandalize power infrastructures. This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, while fielding questions from newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica