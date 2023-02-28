News Top Stories

Obasanjo writes Buhari, faults presidential, NASS elections

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of comprising the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

 

Obasanjo accused officials of the electoral commission of manipulating the election process to favour a particular candidate  The former President made the allegations yesterday in a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari, the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and Nigerians.

Obasanjo, in the letter made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, alleged that some INEC officials sabotaged the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and the Server for transmission of results from polling units.

This, Obasanjo said, led to the manual transmission of results instead of the planned electronic transmission of results. The former President therefore called for the cancellation of results that seemed questionable, saying “elections that do not pass the credibility and transparency test must be cancelled.”

Obasanjo called on Buhari and Yakubu to save Nigeria from the looming danger and disaster by making sure the electoral process is faultless  The former President declared: “No BVAS, no result to be acceptable; and no uploading through Server, no result to be acceptable.”

Obasanjo said: “I am constrained to speak at this point. I crave the indulgence of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency General Muhammadu Buhari, to make this statement because I have had opportunity to keep him aware of what I know is happening and the danger looming ahead.

 

“On many occasions in the past, I have not hesitated to point out lacuna in the action of the President and his government. But as far as the electionissuesareconcerned, the President has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he will want to leave a legacy of free, fair, transparent and credible elections.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Police warn Oyo residents against circulating fake election results

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday warned residents against circulating fake election results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.   The State Command’s spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso, gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan. He said spreading fake results on social media and other news platforms in the state […]
News Top Stories

Buhari decries low level trade among African countries

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried low level of trade among African countries, urging leaders to demonstrate a higher level of commitment to tackle the slow pace of physical integration, political cooperation and tariff barriers that inhibit business integration. Buhari said this yesterday, while addressing the second African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AFSNET) Conference organised by Afreximbank […]
News

Edo: Police deny arrest of DPO over kidnapping, other crimes

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN CITY

The Edo State Police Command yesterday debunked the rumour making the rounds that the Divisional Police Office of Ehor Police Division was arrested  by the Special Anti-Kidnapping Team of the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) from Abuja, over an alleged kidnap and other crimes.   The command in a press release signed by the Police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica