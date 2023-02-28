Obasanjo writes Buhari, faults presidential, NASS elections

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of comprising the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

Obasanjo accused officials of the electoral commission of manipulating the election process to favour a particular candidate The former President made the allegations yesterday in a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari, the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and Nigerians.

Obasanjo, in the letter made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, alleged that some INEC officials sabotaged the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and the Server for transmission of results from polling units.

This, Obasanjo said, led to the manual transmission of results instead of the planned electronic transmission of results. The former President therefore called for the cancellation of results that seemed questionable, saying “elections that do not pass the credibility and transparency test must be cancelled.”

Obasanjo called on Buhari and Yakubu to save Nigeria from the looming danger and disaster by making sure the electoral process is faultless The former President declared: “No BVAS, no result to be acceptable; and no uploading through Server, no result to be acceptable.”

Obasanjo said: “I am constrained to speak at this point. I crave the indulgence of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency General Muhammadu Buhari, to make this statement because I have had opportunity to keep him aware of what I know is happening and the danger looming ahead.

“On many occasions in the past, I have not hesitated to point out lacuna in the action of the President and his government. But as far as the electionissuesareconcerned, the President has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he will want to leave a legacy of free, fair, transparent and credible elections.”

