Obasanjo Writes UK Court, Pleads Leniency For Ekweremadu, Wife

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has written the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, London pleading for leniency for the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice.

Obasanjo in a letter addressed to the Chief Clerk of the court said, “Mr Chief Clerk, I am very much aware of the current travails and conviction of Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in the United Kingdom resulting from their being charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of a 21-year old from Nigeria to the UK in order to harvest organs for their daughter.

“I do realise the implications of their action and I dare say, it is unpleasant and condemnable and can’t be tolerated in any sane or civilized society.

“However, it is my fervent desire that for the very warm relations between the United Kingdom and Federal
Republic of Nigeria; for his position as one of the distinguished Senators in the Nigerian Parliament, and also for the sake of their daughter in question whose
current health condition is in danger and requires an urgent medical attention, you will use your good offices to intervene and appeal to the court and the
government of United Kingdom be magnanimous enough to temper justice with mercy and let punishment that may have to come take their good
character and parental instinct and care into consideration.”

