Obasanjo’s attacks on Buhari unbecoming, unfair, says Ngige

Recently, former Anambra State Governor and current Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, empowered some widows and less-privileged people in the state. He utilized the occasion to speak with reporters, including OKEY MADUFORO on the forthcoming general elections

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a recent letter blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the hardship in the country, what are your views?

The issue of the economic situation in the country is not only in Nigeria because our African neighbors, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa were not insulated; ditto the United Kingdom and other developed economies of Europe and America. I wish to urge Nigerians to disregard politicians who will come campaigning and tell them that the Buhari government caused the hardship people are passing through. I am part of this government and when I start talking, people will say that I will defend the government because I am part of it. Yes, I must defend the government because I’m inside and I know the hard work put in to ameliorate this hardship we are seeing. It is also world over as the cost of living is up and there is low and middle class agitations everywhere, especially among the working class. It is not only in Nigeria. So, don’t mind those politicians who will come and say that the Buhari government inflicted hardship and poverty on you. One of them wrote a letter the other day, the habitual national letter writer. He said Buhari brought Nigeria below 1999 level. How can somebody say that? The same person ruled from 1999 to 2007. What did he do to change here to Eldorado when he was in charge? It is easy to criticize. It is easy for spectators in the field of play to say they would have scored a goal if they were in the field of play. As a spectator, when the ball is in the penalty box, you move your legs as if you are the one playing. But, when they throw you inside there, you discover that the game is man to man. It is 90 minutes of man versus man. It is no longer a question of talking for clapping from the sideline. So, when politicians, especially our elder statesmen do this kind of write up, you start asking yourself whether they want our country to remain in peace or be torn to pieces. I don’t like it. Chief Obasanjo is somebody I respect (and who we should all respect) a lot, but after reading his letter twice, I took exception to that aspect, criticizing a government trying to finish very well and strong, working assiduously, it is not good. The claim by Obasanjo is unbecoming of a leader of his status. His claim that Nigeria today has been dragged below compared with those days of 1999 is not true. I remember while serving as the Governor of Anambra State, the same Obasanjo who was then President, said he was going to construct the Second Niger Bridge and even sent the late Chairman of Gitto Lodziani to meet me and the then governor of Delta State with proposals including that the two states will bear the cost of construction but he ultimately failed to do so, owing to lack of commitment. After they drove me away from the governorship position, he (Obasanjo) took the then Delta State Governor, James Ibori, Emmanuel Uduaghan who was taking over from Ibori, then Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi and Andy Uba, his anointed successor for Obi in 2007, to turn the sword of the Second Niger Bridge. This happened during the PDP Presidential campaign in 2007, and yet, they didn’t do the bridge. Successive Federal Governments didn’t do it. What role did you play in the actualization of the projects? I was the one who brought President Buhari to South-East people in 2015. While we were laying out our campaign manifesto, as the South-East Zonal Coordinator, I told the General that the bridge was very important to our people and the entire South up to North Central. The General asked if we could do it and I said, ‘why not?’ Same question he asked at the Ziks Mausoleum completion and he told me and the late Chuma Azikiwe that if God made him President, he will construct the Bridge and complete the abandoned Mausoleum for our people. I was the one who brought to the fore in our South-East campaign, that Second Niger Bridge, Enugu-Onitsha expressway and Enugu Airport renovation and remodeling, of which the Federal Government gave the Minister of Aviation N10 billion to execute the upgrade, as critical infrastructure projects needed by the zone. Today the tarmac was reconstructed and the runway expanded from one to three kilometres with modern night lighting system and navigational aids I equally brought Enugu-Port Harcourt road, passing through Umuahia and Aba. Work is almost finished there. But the government before we came made fake promises on these projects. Do you think therefore that the remarks have basis? Look, President Buhari ought to be praised and showered with encomiums but, they will tell you that people are dying of hunger. Hunger is happening the world over. If you go to the news, you will see white people protesting against hunger and the high cost of living in Europe and elsewhere. There is war between Russia and Ukraine, which has put the world in an economic dilemma and stress COVID-19 came before then and the world was shut down. There was no movement and no business activities. People were indoors. Those in the informal sector that make their daily living were at home and this government gave palliatives to them.” There is an Igbo adage which says ‘Smearing the reputation of a wealthy man is worse than killing him.’ So Buhari should be left alone and not be blamed for everything that has gone awry under the sun. Our government wants and is working very hard to finish strong and needs the support of all Nigerians at this dying minute of the administration. The government wants to leave a good legacy of free fair credible elections, without interference by our administration. That is why the President told ministers to face their job. I am facing my job. That is why you don’t see me with any candidate. I am not going to gallivant or run around with any candidate. We have frontline presidential candidates and we would like to know who your candidate is. Some of the candidates in the coming elections are my friends and I will support them, and I know how to support them, and not by jumping up and down. First of all, people should go and get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) so that they would be able to vote at the election. It doesn’t stop when I want this person to win or that person but you don’t have your PVC. The voters card is that instrument we have to enthrone our leadership. I advise Nigerians to vote for the right candidate who should be able to work for them after a critical evaluation of their manifestos and antecedents. They are all good, especially the four frontrunners that had served before. The four frontrunners are good candidates with cognate experience in governance at the federal and state levels. They are my friends and they are well known to me. They have worked with me in one way or the other before now. Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was at the helm of affairs in the country when I was kidnapped as a sitting governor. He was acting for Mr. President who was away in Maputo at that time. He ordered my reinstatement. We sat together in the National Economic Council of which he was the Chairman. We formed the Action Congress (AC) with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu of the APC is also my good friend and political ally. He was very supportive during our trying times as governors. We formed AC together. We worked together in ACN and I became the lone opposition Senator in the Eastern Region under the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). He is not somebody I don’t know. Peter Obi of the Labour Party is my brother; his local government is next to mine here. He was my successor and everything. I know him too well. I know his capacity. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP is my friend too. I knew him as Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives under Agunwa Anaekwe in 1991as Speaker. We were in APC So, I know him. For me, let the Nigerian people vote right. Let Nigerians look at them and their manifestos and vote, according to what is right for the country. I don’t think I will go around campaigning for candidate A or B or C. I won’t do that. It is not my stock in trade. I don’t jump from party to party. But besides that, I have some conscience and I am going to protect my conscience and make sure that I don’t hurt it

