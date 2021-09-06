Obasanjo’s community empowers 100 women with N2m grant

Owu Kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has empowered 100 women with N2,000,000 grant to support their small scale enterprises.

The community, through the Owu Empowerment Foundation, a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), also equipped 50 unemployed youths with ICT and driving skills. Briefing journalists yesterday in Abeokuta on the empowerment scheme, Chairman of the foundation, Chief Banji Oyegbami, said the women would get N20,000 each as grant while the youth would be provided with employment.

According to Oyegbami, the foundation is a community- based association estab lished by Owu Kingdom in Abeokuta to improve the standard of living of indigenes of the kingdom.

Oyegbami said the empowerment scheme was funded with donations generated from notable indigenes of the kingdom, including former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and others from within and outside the country

