Obasanjo’s keeping quiet while Nigeria is being looted –Fayose

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said the silence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the face of reports of corruption in the country is worrisome.

 

Fayose stated this in a tweet he made yesterday on his verified handle @ GovAyoFayose,

 

The tweet read: “With the level of corruption and insecurity that we are seeing in Nigeria under this APC govt, former President Obasanjo is curiously silent.

 

“And it was because of alleged corruption and insecurity that Obasanjo teamed up with others to foist Buhari on Nigeria.”

 

The former governor queried: “Isn’t Obasanjo’s silence worrisome? It is either Baba is tired, timid, afraid or he is no longer the Obasanjo that we used to know?

 

“Will he keep silent while the entire country is being looted away and Nigerians anywhere in the country can’t sleep with their two eyes closed?”

