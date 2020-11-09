Law

Obasanjo’s land: Lawyer faults client’s arraignment, seeks withdrawal of criminal charge

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Lanre Balogun has urged the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ogun State Ministry of Justice to withdraw for proper investigation what he described as a trumped-up charge against his client, Alhaji Ibrahim Gbenga Ibuoye for allegedly entering into a piece of land belonging to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Itele, Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government Area of the state.

 

According to a petition, copies of which were sent to Ogun State Commissioner of Police and the Registrar, Magistrate’s Court 3, Ota, Alhaji Ibuoye’s charge and arraignment before the court inCharge No. MOT/390C/2020- COMMISSIONER OF POLICE VS ALHAJI IBRAHIM GBENGA IBUOYE, on September 1, 2020 followed an alleged concealment of fact coupled with the fact that there was no investigation at all by the police.

 

He said the police, in arraigning his client before the court were only acceding to the wishes of a prominent Chief with a view to getting his client and other members of Adogun Atele family out of the way to pave the way for further criminal and illegal mining in Itele.

 

Balogun said: “We humbly request the withdrawal of this charge for further investigation to take place so that innocent citizen is not unjustly punished.”

 

However, in the petition, after Alhaji Ibuoye was allegedly tricked by the Sango Area Police Command to pay a visit to the new Commissioner of Police, in Abeokuta, for official introduction on August 31st, 2020, he was led to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who without conducting any investigation ordered his immediate detention at about 8.45p.m. only to be arraigned the following day before the court on illegal entering into Obasanjo’s farm.

 

It reads: “Despite efforts by our client to explain to the Police boss that the land does not belong to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and that it was Adogun Atele family that stopped the illegal mining of laterite on their land but the Police Boss turned down all efforts to explain and to our surprise, our client was in less than 12 hours after his detention charged to the Magistrate’s Court on trumped up charges.

 

“Sir, it is based on the above concealment of fact coupled with the fact that there was no investigation at all by the Police who were only acceding to the wishes of the prominent Chief to get our client and other members of Adogun out of the way to pave the way for further criminal and illegal mining in Itele that we humbly request the withdrawal of this charge for further investigation to take place so that innocent citizen is not unjustly punished.

 

The prominent Chief has issues with Adogun Atele family and he should face the family rather than trying to instigate a trumped-up charge against the defendant.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

NBA presidency: Our expectations, by lawyers

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU reports

‘Our expectations of Akpata’s presidency’ Less than 48 hours after the emergence of Mr. Olumide Akpata as the 30th President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), his colleagues, both at the inner and outer Bar have set an agenda for the newly elected NBA President. AKEEM NAFIU reports   A new President of the Nigerian […]
Law

Ganduje cautions NBA against ethnic, religious chauvinism

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has cautioned the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) against ethnic and religious bigotry which may to tear apart the 60 year-old association. Ganduje made the call in a statement signed by Malam Muhammad Garba, the state’s Commissioner of Information when the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, paid him a courtesy visit […]
Law

Lawyers: Razing Lagos court’ll bring backward scale of justice

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU reports

Lawyers have rued the recent arson attack on the Lagos High Court in Igbosere by hoodlums, saying the sad incident would pose a major setback for administration of justice. They, however, emphasized the urgent need for the state government to put an ad hoc arrangement through which judges will continue with the hearing of pending […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: