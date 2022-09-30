Obasanjo’s spokesman apologises to CAN president

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, has apologised to the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, for an error made in his statement during a courtesy visit on Obasanjo on Wednesday.

Akinyemi clarified in a statement,yesterday that the CAN President did not say Obasanjo created the apex Christian body, contrary to what was published, as he blamed the error on ‘printers devil’. He said: “For avoidance of doubt and record purposes, what Okoh said reads: ‘Of course we know and history is there that it was your own time as a Military Head of State that the Christian Association was formed in 1976.

‘It was also on record that it was your time that the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council was formed in September,1999.” Akinyemi added: “This position was acknowledged by Obasanjo in his response, when he said: ‘The CAN President was right that it was during his time, as the Military Head of State that CAN emerged and also he was the President when NIREC was formed. The error was regretted.”

