Obaseki advocates skill acquisition through social media

To take more advantage of the current crisis engendered by COVID-19, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged students, youths and owners of small and medium scale businesses to take advantage of technology and leverage opportunities in social media to develop their skills.

Obaseki made the call during the 2020 World Social Media Day, which is marked by Mashable, a global, multi-platform media and entertainment platform, and other tech giants.

He said: “Social media has become a crucial part of how we interact with our friends, families, business communities and even run our government, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, there is need for careful planning to harness the opportunities presented by the social media for human capital development and job creation in order to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

“Since a lot of our people are at home as a result of the virile nature of this virus, we urge our young ones to leverage on the many benefits that the social media presents; use their time meaningfully to acquire new skills and develop themselves through online training and courses, among others.

“Small business owners are urged to rethink and re-strategise how they connect with their customers who are on lockdown in order to keep their businesses afloat.”

The governor enjoined youths and SMEs operators to maintain contact with relatives and loved ones through digital media channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Zoom, so that “we can all be safe and protected. If you must go out, do so wearing facemasks, and continue to observe the hygiene and safety precautions, particularly the regular hand washing under running water with soap; the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers as well as social distancing practices. Most importantly, please stay at home as much as possible and protect the people around you.”

