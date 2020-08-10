Obaseki appeals to International Community, FG to avert violence

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on the Federal Government and the International Community to prevail on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition forces against acts capable of throwing the state and its people into violence.

He noted that the opposition groups have waged massive war and vicious propaganda designed to bring down governance and laudable achievements of his government, moves he said were aimed at stirring violence during the election.

Obaseki stated this during his maiden media interaction with journalists in the state held at the Government House Benin, the state capital. He disclosed that his administration was building men and changing society amid difficult socio-economic and political environment, pointing that the state government aims at ensuring peaceful, free, fair, credible and transparent polls that would enthrone confidence among all stakeholders and the electorate.

According to the governor, the target of opposition forces is to first plant vile and vicious propaganda and to instill fear into the psyche of Edo people because they (opposition groups) know that they have nothing to campaign with and therefore resort to causing violence.

“We will continue to appeal to the Federal Government; we don’t have control over the police, army and other security agencies.

They want to use these instruments of power to intimidate us in addition to disobedience of court orders. We appeal to the international community to appeal to the opposition to allow peace to reign. We want a safe Edo, we are in government; we can’t be killing our people.”

Obaseki explained that his administration has made giants strides in key sectors of economy with particular attention towards improving the overall wellbeing of people of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...