Obaseki approves 50 hectares for oil palm production

The Edo State Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 19 governorship election, Godwin Obaseki, has approved 50 hectares of farmland for some three international investors for the production of palm oil in the state.

The parcel of land, according to the governor, is on lease to three companies from Asia, as part of efforts by the government to boost the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and to create more employment opportunities for the people. Obaseki said this while addressing party supporters during his reelection campaign rally in Abiokunla Ward 1 in Orhionmwon Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, further explained that the project would be sited in the area to further open it for more economic activities and better the lives of residents of the LGA.

The governor, however, added that the promise to make the state an investment hub and rapidly grow its economy through agriculture remains on course, even as he assured the people that his administration would continue to pursue policies and reforms to ensure an enabling environment where businesses can thrive.

