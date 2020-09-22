Obaseki approves resumption of primary, secondary schools in Edo

Reprieve finally has come the way of parents and wards in Edo State as Governor Godwin Obaseki, Tuesday approved resumption of primary and secondary schools for the 2020/2021 academic session for Monday, September 28, 2020 across the state.

Obaseki, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Barr. Jimoh Ijegbai, said the governor had approved the resumption of primary and secondary schools in the state.

He said in order to observe the social/physical distancing safety protocol in the classrooms, secondary schools are to operate according to the following schedule: JSS 1-3 between 8am -11am, while SSS 1-3 will be between 12pm-3pm.

Ijegbai said parents and guardians are expected to provide face masks for their children and wards in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), adding, “School Heads and Proprietors are to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol guidelines and collect copies of the 2020/21 academic calendar from the office of the Chief Inspectors of Education in the 18 Local Government Areas.”

He added that sale of forms for examination into the six model schools is still on, while the entrance examination has been moved from September 26 to October 3, 2020.

