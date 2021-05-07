News

Obaseki assures women’s groups of brighter future

Posted on

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday assured the people of the state of a brighter future in spite of the economic crisis in the country and the world brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor gave the assurance in an interactive session with some women groups from across the state during a discourse put together by the State Transition Committee and hosted by the wife of the Edo State governor in Benin City. Obaseki highlighted recent data showing economic activities going on in the state, which he attributed to its strategic location and resilience of the people. He further said that the state was abundantly endowed with everything needed for its economic development, and that his administration was committed to building strong institutions to ensure that it happened as it did in more developed economies.

Our Reporters

