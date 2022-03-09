News

Obaseki blames Edo Assembly crisis on lack of women representation

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday linked the crisis that rocked the State’s House of Assembly to lack of women representation in the House.

 

He however pledged to support more women representation in elective positions. The governor gave the assurance during an event at Government House to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

 

“My only regret till date is that I didn’tworkhardenoughduringthelast national elections that produced members of our State House of Assembly to bring women into the House. “You all know the situation under which we conducted that election and we can see the crisis that we had in the House.

 

It was possible because we did not have a woman there. “So, we have learned our lesson and this election, you don’t need to preach to us. I will go out there to campaign and more women will be elected into our State House of Assembly.

 

The crisis we had may have been avoided if we had more voices of reasoning in that House”, Obaseki said.

 

