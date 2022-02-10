Obaseki blames poor healthcare system on bad leadership

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has blamed the failure of the country’s healthcare system on bad leadership, assuring that his government will sustain investment in the healthcare sector, ensure quality and efficient and affordable health services to the people. Obaseki gave the assurance when he received the progress report on Edo State College of Nursing Science at the Govern- ment House, Benin City.

The governor, who said he was committed to consolidating on the gains made on strengthening system-wide reforms in the state’s healthcare ecosystem, stated; “This marks the beginning of a new era in our healthcare services in Edo State as healthcare is now a major issue globally.” Describing the outbreak of COVID-19 as an eye-opener for actors in the healthcare sector, Obaseki said his administration is determined to upgrade healthcare delivery in Edo State to international standards.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...