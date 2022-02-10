News

Obaseki blames poor healthcare system on bad leadership

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comments Off on Obaseki blames poor healthcare system on bad leadership

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has blamed the failure of the country’s healthcare system on bad leadership, assuring that his government will sustain investment in the healthcare sector, ensure quality and efficient and affordable health services to the people. Obaseki gave the assurance when he received the progress report on Edo State College of Nursing Science at the Govern- ment House, Benin City.

The governor, who said he was committed to consolidating on the gains made on strengthening system-wide reforms in the state’s healthcare ecosystem, stated; “This marks the beginning of a new era in our healthcare services in Edo State as healthcare is now a major issue globally.” Describing the outbreak of COVID-19 as an eye-opener for actors in the healthcare sector, Obaseki said his administration is determined to upgrade healthcare delivery in Edo State to international standards.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democrat Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain plans to endorse him for president, a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP’s 2008 nominee. Trump has had a fraught relationship with members of John McCain’s family since he disparaged the Arizona senator during his 2016 campaign. But the McCains […]
News Top Stories

Wike to APC: Get ready to handover to PDP in 2023

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to get ready to hand over the reins of government to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come 2023, stressing that Nigerians are earnestly waiting for the opposition to take over power. Wike, who made the assertion at the inauguration of the 11.53-kilometre […]
News

NMA sad over killing of Akunyili’s husband

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said it is saddened by the gruesome murder of one of its member, Dr. Chike J Akunyili (Agbalanze), who was the widower of Prof Dora Akunyili, former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The NMA called on federal and state governments […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica