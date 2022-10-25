Obaseki carpets FG’s abandonment of projects in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Tuesday decried the high spate of abandonment of projects by the Federal Government in his state.

Obaseki noted that it is irresponsible of the Federal Government to continuously leave many projects unfinished depriving the people the opportunity to benefit from the projects.

Addressing newsmen after inspecting the Federal Government/Universal Basic Education Commission proposed Model School for South-South Zone at Abudu, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Obaseki noted that the proposed project was supposed to improve the education sector and provide school children with top-of-the-range education.

He said: “This is an educational institution that is supposed to be used in training teachers to strengthen our educational system. This is supposed to have been completed but as usual when it comes to Federal Government projects, they don’t care. It’s just an irresponsible approach to development.”

Obaseki noted that there is no excuse for the project to be abandoned as funds have been made available for its completion.

“The Korean Government gave a grant and this project was supposed to have been completed over a year ago. It has been abandoned as usual.

“I just pray that this country does not continue like this. This is absolutely irresponsible.”

