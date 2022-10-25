Metro & Crime

Obaseki carpets FG’s abandonment of projects in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Tuesday decried the high spate of abandonment of projects by the Federal Government in his state.

Obaseki noted that it is irresponsible of the Federal Government to continuously leave many projects unfinished depriving the people the opportunity to benefit from the projects.

Addressing newsmen after inspecting the Federal Government/Universal Basic Education Commission proposed Model School for South-South Zone at Abudu, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Obaseki noted that the proposed project was supposed to improve the education sector and provide school children with top-of-the-range education.

He said: “This is an educational institution that is supposed to be used in training teachers to strengthen our educational system. This is supposed to have been completed but as usual when it comes to Federal Government projects, they don’t care. It’s just an irresponsible approach to development.”

Obaseki noted that there is no excuse for the project to be abandoned as funds have been made available for its completion.

“The Korean Government gave a grant and this project was supposed to have been completed over a year ago. It has been abandoned as usual.

“I just pray that this country does not continue like this. This is absolutely irresponsible.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Brace up for security challenge, Military Task Force Commander tells troops

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali has directed troops to step up security and increase patrols to secure all troubled communities in Plateau State. Gen. Ali, in a press statement on Monday signed by Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa, […]
Metro & Crime

Olu of Warri: 1,000 police personnel, two bomb squad to provide security

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

May be enthroned without crown The Delta State police command has deployed over 1,000 policemen for the forthcoming coronation of the Olu Warri that has been billed for Saturday, at Itshekiri land. The ceremony is colliding with the celebration of life for the late father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was buried without fanfare at […]
Metro & Crime

10 dead, many trapped as trailer crashes into Aba market

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Igbeaku Orji,

It was a bloody scene at the popular Ahia-Udele market, Aba, the largest abattoir in Abia State as a trailer loaded with a 40-feet container lost control and crashed into the market, killing at least 10 persons and leaving many others badly injured. New Telegraph learnt that the 40-feet container loaded trailer lost control, aroundSt. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica