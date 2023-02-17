Obaseki, CBN, PoS operators meet, strategise on cash disbursement

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday met with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and members of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents of Nigeria (AMMBAN) in the state to strategise on how to disburse cash to the citizenry to ease tension and ameliorate the hardship faced by the people. Addressing journalists after the meeting, the governor said the Wednesday protests in Benin City, which led to the destruction of properties in the metropolis didn’t happen by accident but were sponsored by selfish politicians to cause crisis and disaffection in the state. Expressing displeasure over the incident, Obaseki said: “During the electioneering, the practice of the opposition party is to create disaffection and cause trouble in the state.

