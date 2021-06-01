News Top Stories

Obaseki certificate victory: Oshiomhole apologises to gov

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has apologised to the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, over the treatment meted out to him in APC.

 

Oshiomhole, who was governor of Edo State, tendered his apology in a congratulatory letter to Obaseki on his victory at the Supreme Court over the certificate forgery.

 

In the letter address to Obaseki, Oshiomhole said: “Congratulations on your victory at the Supreme Court which has effectively laid to rest all matters arising from the last election.

 

“As I had repeatedly reminded you during our several meetings, our relationship has through the years developed beyond being friends to being brothers of different parents.

 

Whatever happened is unfortunate and I believe God has a reason for everything. I have put all behind me and moved on. “As I have consistently advised, please be magnanimous in victory.

 

You are the Governor of all Edo people regardless of political leanings. Once again, congratulations Your Exellency, Please accept the renewed assurances of my very best wishes and high regards

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lanre Rasaq’s death, big loss to Lagos, Epe -Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

All Progressives Congress National Leader,Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the passing of prominent politician, businessman and APC chieftain in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Rasaq, as a big loss to the state.   He said Rasaq who died on Saturday at 74 after a brief illness was a grassroots politician, party loyalist and believer in […]
News

Suspected ritualists arrested with bra, pants laden coffin in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Two suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ ritualists have been arrested at Agidiehe Quarters in Ogwashi- Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State as they were caught carrying a coffin and chanting incantations in performance of a traditional rite. This happened two years after a 22 year old Isoko-born undergraduate student of the Delta State University […]
News

Suspected Boko Haram gunmen kill five villagers in Borno

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Gunmen killed at least five villagers in a raid in Borno State on Wednesday before being repelled by government troops, military sources said, an attack that bore the hallmarks of Islamist Boko Haram militants. Boko Haram has killed thousands of people and displaced 1.5 million in a six-year-old insurgency to create an Islamic State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica