Obaseki certificate victory: Oshiomhole apologises to gov

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has apologised to the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, over the treatment meted out to him in APC.

Oshiomhole, who was governor of Edo State, tendered his apology in a congratulatory letter to Obaseki on his victory at the Supreme Court over the certificate forgery.

In the letter address to Obaseki, Oshiomhole said: “Congratulations on your victory at the Supreme Court which has effectively laid to rest all matters arising from the last election.

“As I had repeatedly reminded you during our several meetings, our relationship has through the years developed beyond being friends to being brothers of different parents.

Whatever happened is unfortunate and I believe God has a reason for everything. I have put all behind me and moved on. “As I have consistently advised, please be magnanimous in victory.

You are the Governor of all Edo people regardless of political leanings. Once again, congratulations Your Exellency, Please accept the renewed assurances of my very best wishes and high regards

