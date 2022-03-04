News

Obaseki chides N’Assembly over stand on women representation

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has slammed the National Assembly for rejecting 5 bills seeking affirmative action and inclusion for women in politics and other spheres of the society. The governor in a statement said: “The recent development at the National Assembly in which five bills seeking affirmative action and inclusion for women were vehemently shut down by members, is most regrettable and unsettling. According to him, “This is because the legislature is the bastion of democracy and a critical platform for fair representation and inclusion in government.

He continued: “It is therefore painful and unconscionable that these bills, which provide a fillip for accommodating women who make up more than 50 per cent of the voting population, are subjected to such a sorry fate, which denies citizenship to a foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman. “It allows Nigerian men’s foreign-born wives to be awarded automatic citizenship; deny Nigerian women indigeneship through marriage; deny 35 per cent appointed positions for women and settling for 20 per cent; deny women affirmative.

 

Our Reporters

