Business

Obaseki commended for commitment to workers’ welfare

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has been commended for his government’s relentless commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, ensuring prompt payment of salaries and allowances to workers, as well as pensions to retirees in the state.

The governor was also applauded for the ongoing reforms in the state’s civil and public service to enhance efficient service delivery to Edo people and for increasing the minimum wage of workers in the state from N30,000 to N40,000 amid the country’s current economic realities. Speaking to journalists in Benin City, a retired Permanent Secretary at Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Florence Ebomoyi-Idundun, said: “The governor has not only cleared the backlog of pension arrears inherited from previous administrations but has ensured that retirees in the state receive their monthly pension as and when due without going to protest on the streets of Benin.”

Ebomoyi-Idundun noted that “the ongoing reforms in the civil and public service including the construction of the John Odigie-Oyegun Training Centre is sure to equip the workers with the right skills and knowledge to deliver efficient services. The government’s infrastructure intervention with a befitting civil service secretariat complex enhances productivity by ensuring a conducive workspace for public servants is quite laudable.

“When other states are still battling with payment of workers’ salaries and several others owing pensioners who have dedicated useful years of their lives in service to their states, forcing them to protest daily across various points in their state, Governor Godwin Obaseki has distinguished himself by ensuring that workers and retirees in the state are well catered for. I thank God for our Governor Obaseki who has been paying us as and when due. God bless and give him long life.” Another pensioner, Gabriel Ewere, hailed the governor for prudence in the management of resources available to the state, noting that the governor’s ability to manage scarce resources is the only way he is able to do so much for the people of the state. According to him, “it is quite commendable that in the past six years of the governor’s administration, he has continued to prioritize the state’s workforce, putting the welfare of workers at the forefront of every of his government’s programmes and policies.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

PZ Cussons: Treading path of recovery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Restructuring plans and current policies being put in place by PZ Cussons Plc are beginning to affect its earnings positively. CHRIS UGWU writes   The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a higher rate, thereby increasing cost of productions. This is made worse by infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transferred the […]
Business

Curbing finance leakages in MDAs

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Pilfering, diversion of funds across MDAs by government personnel is hindering efforts by government to maximally implement budget provisions. However, the Independent Corruption Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has outlined steps to be adopted to rein in heists in MDAs, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports The colossal leakage in government’s purse via ministries, department and […]
Business

Banks record 2.9m BVN registrations in 6 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

A total number of 2.9 million Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) were issued by financial institutions in the country in the first six months of this year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), total BVN enrolment stood at 48.7 million on June 27, 2021, compared […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica