Obaseki commiserates with Makinde over mother’s death

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Mr. Seyi Makinde, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Abigail Makinde. The governor, in a statement condoned with the government and people of Oyo State over the death of the governor’s mother, praying that God grants the governor, his family and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said: “I received the news of the passing of Mr. Abigail Makinde, mother of my brother, friend and Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, with a heavy heart. “Mama, a gentle soul, was a mother to everyone who crossed her path. She radiated joy and laughter and, in her kindness, inspired many.

We are deeply saddened by this loss. “I pray that God grants the Makinde family the fortitude to bear this loss. On behalf of the people and government of Edo State, I offer my deepest condolences.”

