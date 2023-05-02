Obaseki Commissions 100-Bed Daisy Danjuma Centre For Gender Based Violence’s Survivors

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday commissioned a 100-bed space capacity centre facility for survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

The State-of-the Art-Art facility is named after Senator Daisy Danjuma, the wife of General Theophilus Danjuma (Rtd).

Commissioning the centre, the State Governor said the centre was a key part in the series of concrete steps and actions the state government has taken to salvage the future of vulnerable persons, particularly women, and youths in providing them an opportunity for redemption.

He noted that at one point in the history of the state over 30,000 persons were waiting in Libya to cross over illegally to European countries.

While opining that many of the migrants died in the Sahara, added that the development was not only a matter of threat to the social economic stability of Edo state but was robbing the youths and women, particularly girls of self-worth pride, and work and ability to make a decent and dignifies living.

He said as a result of the negative impact of irregular migration coupled with the unprecedented increases in the cases of abuse, particularly during the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government instituted a number of legal and policy reforms to fight the social vices. These were aimed at protecting women and other vulnerable persons in the society.

He listed some of the reforms including the enactment of the Prohibition of Violence Against Persons, Established Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Edo State Gender-Based Violence- Management Committee among others.

He added that the reforms were aimed at protecting the women and other vulnerable persons in the society.

“The centre houses a shelter for female victims of human trafficking, irregular migration, and sexual assault referral centre, and the centre is very well equipped.

“We hope that the facility which provides accommodation, meeting rooms, and other activities are necessary to ensure that women are safe and are offered counseling, psychosocial and legal support.

“In establishing this centre, we received support from the international organisation for migration and also partnered with the Italian Government, Federal Government, and Government of Switzerland which is helping us develop the standard practice and exchange programme for staff of the centre

“With the level of support we are getting from our partners, the centre will sure become a reference point for care for abused women in Nigeria in the near future”, he said.

He added that the governance structure and the quality of programme designed and the services offered in the centre would be top-notch.

In her keynote address, Daisy Danjuma, who commended the state government for naming the facility after her noted that women fall victim to abuse of human trafficking and other vices which deprived them of the opportunity to live fulfilling lives.

Danjuma posited that with the centre it was expected that women who suffer abuse will be competent to come for help and also receive the necessary assistance they needed for redress.

She said the centre was equipped with a state-of-the-art facility.

On his part, Obehi Akoria, the State Commissioner for Health described the centre as historic for the people of the state.

She also added that the establishment of the centre was another bold step in the ongoing efforts to combat gender-based violence which is prevalent in society.

“The inauguration of the Senator Daisy Danjuma Women Centre in Benin City today represents another milestone in the work that the Edo State government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki is undertaking to address Gender Based Violence.

“The centre will be offering a lifeline to victims and survivors of GBV. It will provide family support, a medical center, legal aid, counselling, shelters and training to all who will seeking help here.

“It will be a place for recovering, rehabilitation and healing