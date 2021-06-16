News

Obaseki commissions Renal Dialysis Centre in Auchi

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday inaugurated a Renal Dialysis Centre in Auchi for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney-related diseases. The centre was facilitated by Senator Francis Alimikhena, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator, representing Edo North in the National Assembly, as part of his constituency project to people of the Senatorial District. The dialysis is a process of removing waste and excess water from the blood, and serves primarily as an artificial replacement for lost kidney functions in people with kidney failure.

Obaseki, who was represented at the inauguration by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, alsosaidthatthecentre would serve the people of Edo North and Nigerians at large. He, however, commended the Senator for attracting the project to the people, noting that “the Dialysis Centre at Auchi Central Hospital is the first of its kind in the entire Edo North with modern facilities, put in place to take care of kidney patients.

