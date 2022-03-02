Obaseki condemns sharing formula for FG’s conditional cash transfer programme

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has faulted the sharing formula for the Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer programme and the distribution of other social amenities. He said this when he received the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Dr. Muheeba Dankaka, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Benin City. Obaseki said: “In terms of fair distribution of social services, the Commission has not done much. It should focus on that area. You are focusing on these social services and amenities at a time when the economy of the nation is depressed and not growing at all. “Some of the things that happened in the recent past can’t be spoken about publicly. I urge the commission never to allow what happened during the sharing of conditional cash transfers from the Federal Government to happen again. “Nigerians are not happy and are angry with the way the conditional cash transfer and sharing of social and economic amenities were handled. The commission needs to look at that and never allow it to happen again.”
