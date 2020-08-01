Obaseki congratulates Olumide Akpata on emergence as NBA President

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Olumide Akpata on his emergence as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). The governor, in a statement said Akpata has distinguished himself as a lawyer over the years and was deserving of his new role. According to him, “I congratulate Olumide Akpata on his emergence as the President of NBA. Akpata is sure to bring to the leadership of the Bar his unique acumen and zest as a lawyer to steer the Bar to glorious heights. “There is no denying that different professions face quite peculiar challenges with the advent of Information Communication Technologies and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but I am confident in the capacity of Akpata to deploy his experience in bettering the lot of hardworking and dutiful lawyers across the country.”
