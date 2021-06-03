Obaseki: Court ‘to decide fate of 14 run-away Assembly members-elect

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has asserted that the fate of the 14 members-elect of the state’s House of Assembly, whose seats were declared vacant, rests with the Court. The seats of the 14 members-elect were in December 2019 declared vacant by the House led by former speaker, Francis Okiye, for being absent from the House proceedings for the mandatory 181 days. The governor, reacting to calls to pardon the erring Assembly members-elect during an interactive session with stakeholders from Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other civil society groups, called for the support of all stakeholders towards achieving lasting peace and development in Edo.
Related Articles
CBN: Nigeria’s revenue dropped by N400.9bn in Feb
Nigeria’s total federally-collected revenue fell by 32.2 per cent (N400.9 billion) to N845.14 billion in February 2020 against the monthly budget estimate of N1.25 trillion, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its February 2020 Economic Report posted on its website yesterday, also stated that federally- […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FMC personnel can compete globally –Minister
…As centre requests upgrade to teaching hospital The Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Mamora has described the medical personnel of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, as globally competent. This is also as the Medical Director of the. Centre, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu requested the Federal Government to upgrade the FMC, Owerri […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Cabal derailing Nigeria by dubious means, says CCB member
A member of the newly inaugurated Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) representing the South- South, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, has said that a few cabals are derailing the progress of the country by dubious means. Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives said this while interacting with newsmen after the inauguration of the CCB […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)