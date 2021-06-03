Obaseki: Court ‘to decide fate of 14 run-away Assembly members-elect

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has asserted that the fate of the 14 members-elect of the state’s House of Assembly, whose seats were declared vacant, rests with the Court. The seats of the 14 members-elect were in December 2019 declared vacant by the House led by former speaker, Francis Okiye, for being absent from the House proceedings for the mandatory 181 days. The governor, reacting to calls to pardon the erring Assembly members-elect during an interactive session with stakeholders from Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other civil society groups, called for the support of all stakeholders towards achieving lasting peace and development in Edo.

Like this: Like Loading...